Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 70,842 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,842 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.26% of Chubb worth $194,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Chubb by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Chubb by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

CB stock opened at $206.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

