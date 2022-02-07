Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 0.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.14% of Airbnb worth $143,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $155.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

