Polkamon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $623,564.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.35 or 0.07141862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.61 or 0.99681627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

