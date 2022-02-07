Polymetal International’s (POLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.13) to GBX 1,170 ($15.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,503.33 ($20.21).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,054.46 ($14.18) on Friday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

