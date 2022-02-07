POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

PKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of PKX opened at $55.98 on Friday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

