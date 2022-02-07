Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $327.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.33 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 312.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

