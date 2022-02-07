Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

POWI stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

