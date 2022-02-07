Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $50,969.82 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
