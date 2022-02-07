Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $50,969.82 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

