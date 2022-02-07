Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

