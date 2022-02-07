Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.
FOX Profile
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
