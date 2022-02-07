Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.