Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 33,101 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

