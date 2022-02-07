Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,786 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.