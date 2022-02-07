Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $26,133,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

NYSE AWK opened at $155.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

