Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
