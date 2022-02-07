Profund Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $171.90 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.57 and a 12 month high of $173.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,413. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

