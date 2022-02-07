Profund Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

