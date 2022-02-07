Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Trimmed by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,399,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780,316 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 3.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Prologis worth $1,806,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 229.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 809,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,778,000 after buying an additional 563,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

