ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 131,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

