Provident Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.