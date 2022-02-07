PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. PS Business Parks makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 10.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $163.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

