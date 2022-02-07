PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.54% of PulteGroup worth $295,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.74 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

