Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Increased by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $429.85 on Monday. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

