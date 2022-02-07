Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised by Analyst

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

