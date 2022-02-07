Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

RL opened at $118.63 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

