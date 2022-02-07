Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

