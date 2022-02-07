Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EQT by 64.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

