Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Raised by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

LPI opened at $70.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

