Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Reduced by Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $2,785,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

