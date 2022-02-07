Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

QRVO stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

