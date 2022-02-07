Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 85,808 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PPL by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

