Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 13,104 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 2.42.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

