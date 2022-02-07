Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.96 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,774 shares of company stock valued at $15,778,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $97.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.