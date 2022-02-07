Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 532.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 112,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $17,052,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.25 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

