Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 70,200 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

