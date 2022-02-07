QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 78,435 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $313,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,759,000 after acquiring an additional 163,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $596,669,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $180.52 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

