QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.13. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

