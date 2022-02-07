QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $240.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.13. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.