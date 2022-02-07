Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

