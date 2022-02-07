RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RADA opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

RADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

