RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RADA opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80.
RADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
