Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,999,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 71,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.62% of Range Resources worth $271,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $20.38 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

