Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rapid7 from $162.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Rapid7 stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,083. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

