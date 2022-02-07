Raymond James Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $145.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

