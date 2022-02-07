Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRDL opened at C$2.30 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$136.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.