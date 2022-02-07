Raymond James Trims Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to C$68.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

