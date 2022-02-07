Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Albar Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Albar Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 8.2% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

RTX stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

