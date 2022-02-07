Raze Network Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $906,907.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

