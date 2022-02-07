Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE: V) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $265.00 to $281.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $283.00.

1/28/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $290.00.

1/28/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00.

1/21/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $250.00.

1/11/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $263.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

12/30/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

V opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.47. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

