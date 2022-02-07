Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,727,000 after purchasing an additional 332,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

