Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $16.26 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up about 1.2% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.