Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $73.54 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 5.6% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $73,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

